The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced five hunters who were drawn for the state’s first elk hunt.
Joe Jerek, news services coordinator, said the state’s first elk hunting season in modern history will start this October.
For the inaugural season, the department will issue one permit each to five Missouri residents randomly drawn from 19,215 permit applications, including 33 for one resident-landowner antlered-elk permit and 19,182 for four general permits.
The five applicants drawn for a permit to harvest one antlered elk in Missouri this fall are:
Bill Clark of Van Buren, who was drawn for the resident-landowner antlered-elk permit.
Joseph Benthall of Mount Vernon, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
Michael Buschjost of St. Thomas, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
Samuel Schultz of Winfield, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
Eugene Guilkey of Liberty, who was drawn for an antlered-elk general permit.
Jerek said the five hunters can then each harvest one bull elk that has at least one antler being a minimum of six inches long.
The five hunters may hunt using archery methods from Oct. 17 to 25 and firearms methods from Dec. 12 to 20. Each permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season
The four general permits may be used within Carter, Reynolds or Shannon counties excluding the refuge portion of Peck Ranch.
Clark, 78, is a life-long hunter of deer, turkey and small game. He also has pursued elk in Colorado and Wyoming in the 1990s. He and his family own 80 acres east of Peck Ranch Conservation Area where they conduct timber-stand improvements on the heavily forested property and also plant clover and native grasses for elk and other wildlife.
Clark said he applied for the elk hunt because he supports MDC’s elk restoration and management efforts and wants to help the herd by thinning a bull. He said that he frequently sees elk on his property and has noticed an increase in local tourism since elk first arrived in the area in 2011, including an uptick in elk driving tours at Peck Ranch.
Benthall, 37, has been deer hunting off and on for 25 years and has not hunted elk before. He said he applied for the Missouri opportunity because he has wanted to hunt elk but has not had the time or money for a trip out west. He said that he will only be rifle hunting.
Buschjost, 39, said his passion is bowhunting and he has hunted elk in Montana, Colorado and Wyoming with two bulls and a cow elk harvested from those efforts. He said he is excited to take his three kids with him to scout the area before the season opens.
Schultz, 42, has been hunting for 30 years and mostly targets deer and turkey. He has hunted small game in the past, done some trapping and loves to fish as well. He has hunted elk in Colorado back in the early 2000s and he harvested a 6x6 bull with his bow on a self-guided hunt.
Guilkey, 59, has lived most of his life in Northwest Missouri and has hunted since his youth. He said he plans to hunt both portions and will use a crossbow during the archery portion. He said that he will mostly use the archery portion to scout for the rifle portion.
He has hunted rabbit, squirrel, quail and dove along with deer and turkey. However, he has never hunted elk.
“I suppose the cost of a trip like that kept me from pursuing that dream,” Guilkey said. “I also battled cancer last year, and during my battle and recovery, I found an elk hunting show on television that only hunted on public land. I thought perhaps one day I could do that, and now I can.”
According to the conservation department, the reintroduction of elk into the state is a wildlife success story.
Elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated hunting during the late 1800s.
With the help of numerous partners and supporters including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the conservation department reintroduced about 100 elk to a remote area of the Missouri Ozarks in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Most were cow elk with some calves and immature bulls.
Their numbers have grown to more than 200, and their range has expanded in recent years to cover portions of three counties.