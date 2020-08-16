Missouri deer and turkey hunters can get information on the upcoming fall hunting seasons from MDC’s new 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet which is available where permits are sold and online.
Joe Jerek, statewide news services coordinator, said the booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions and chronic wasting disease updates.
For the first year, the booklet will include a section on Missouri’s pilot elk hunting season. There will be firearm and archery portions to the season in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.
In addition, regulations have been changed to no longer make available a Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit in Atchison County in Northwest Missouri.
To receive landowner permits, hunters must submit information about their property by completing a Landowner Permit Application.
For the first time this year, resident landowners with 20 or more continuous acres and nonresident landowners with 75 or more continuous acres qualify for landowner deer and turkey permits and must submit their property information to the MDC landowner permit registry to receive them.
Before the regulation changes, landowners with 5 or more acres were eligible for free turkey and deer permits.
Residents owning 5 to 19 acres and their immediate household members still can hunt small game, fish and trap on their land without filling a registry. Nonresident landowners are still required to purchase a permit to hunt small game and to fish on their property.
According to the department, the landowner registry was created to help eliminate misuse of landowner permits and privileges. Conservation agents around the state find several hundred violations each year related to the misuse of landowner permits.
The goal of the department is to offer the free and discounted permits for landowners that offer minimum habitat requirements for turkey and deer.
Each qualifying landowner and each member of their qualifying household must register to receive the permits. The submissions remain valid for three years from the original entry or from the last update. Land in different counties must be registered separately and include the total acreage.
In the event that property rights change, it is the responsibility of the landowner to update their registry.
The mailed applications must be received 60 days prior to the opening day of the season the landowner is wanting to hunt to ensure the permits can be processed in time.
Paper applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the application has been entered into the system by the department, landowners will be able to request landowner permits as soon as the permits are available.
The spring turkey permits were available March 1 and the fall deer and turkey permits were available July 1. They permits can be obtained online or from a local permit vendor.
The landowner registry can be done online or it can be submitted by mail.
The first youth portion of the deer season will be Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. The November firearms portion will be Nov. 14 through Nov. 24.
Missouri hunting and fishing permits can be purchased from numerous vendors around the state and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits. They are also available through MDC’s free mobile app called MO Hunting which is available for download through Google Play or the App Store.