The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced the procedural levels for waterfowl managed hunts that were created to assure the safety of hunters and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Jerek, news services coordinator, said the rules were altered this year to allow for flexibility in responding to the state of the pandemic.

The restrictions differ in each hunting area and can range from the most restrictive red level to the least restrictive green level.

The department also encourages hunters to review the process throughout the entire waterfowl season as procedural levels may change.

Nodaway Valley Conservation Area in Holt County was placed at the least restrictive green level for hunting.

The new rules include limited facility use with masks and social distancing employed. A 50% reservation allocation will be in place through in-season and parties will be able to select hunt locations.

There will be a poor line for no-shows and 50% of hunt positions. Vacancies remaining after conclusion of morning drawing will be administered through a self-check system which will follow procedures used in previous years.

Bob Brown Conservation Area in Holt County will have no morning draw due to construction.

The waterfowl hunting only areas will be open for opportunistic waterfowl hunting through self-registration.

Jerek said in order to be more agile during this pandemic, including ensuring the safety of hunters and staff, there was no pre-season application period or draw for the 2020-2021 waterfowl season and there were no youth season draws.

Youth season participants must still have a Daily Waterfowl Hunting Tag (green card) in their possession while hunting. Youth waders will not be available for loaning to youth during the youth season or the regular duck season.

All reservations, including ADA blinds, will be allocated through the weekly in-season draw. The first application period opened Oct. 20 and results will be announced Oct. 27.

The weekly application period opens every Tuesday at 8 a.m. and closes the following Monday at 3 p.m.

The department said each conservation area’s procedural level is based on input from the county health department and the status of COVID-19 cases in the county.

In order to receive updates, hunters can subscribe to the email update list at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MODC/subscribers/new.