The Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval at its Jan. 22 meeting to remove the peregrine falcon from the state’s endangered species list while keeping it a species of conservation concern.

The vote came after a proposed status and regulation change from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Peregrine falcons were removed from the federal endangered species list in 1999.

Peregrine falcon populations plummeted nationwide during the 1940s through the 1960s due to the widespread use of pesticides such as DDT in their food chain.

The peregrine was placed on the federal endangered species list in 1970 and on the Missouri state-endangered species list in 1974. Peregrines were removed from the federal endangered species list in 1999 due to intensive restoration efforts.

The bird has remained on the Missouri state-endangered species list since.

Joe DeBold, urban wildlife biologist and falcon recovery lead, said the conservation department’s Peregrine Falcon Recovery Working Group has been studying the world’s fastest bird and has determined that the state’s population and distribution of peregrine falcons warrant the delisting as a state endangered species.

“Our Missouri peregrine falcon recovery goal of 12 breeding pairs in the state was exceeded in 2013 and now stands at 14 known active breeding pairs distributed across seven counties,” DeBold said. “Peregrines will remain a species of conservation concern in the state. If the breeding population declines below seven breeding pairs, MDC will work with conservation partners to determine if expanded monitoring or protection is needed.”

While human activities once harmed the birds through the widespread use of pesticides in their food chain, human efforts also have helped bring them back.

Sarah Kendrick, state ornithologist, said all of the 14 peregrine breeding pairs in Missouri use artificial nest boxes in urban areas around Kansas City or St. Louis.

“They seem to prefer the nest boxes over natural nesting sites in the state on rocky cliffs and bluffs on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers,” Kendrick said. “This may be due to an abundance of food in the form of urban pigeons.”

Kendrick said that two breeding peregrine pairs have been documented successfully nesting since 2012 along the rocky bluffs on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River north of the greater St. Louis area, so peregrines may start using natural nesting sites in Missouri.

In addition to the bird’s removal from the state endangered species list, the conservation department is proposing a regulation change that would allow the limited capture of young migratory falcons for use in falconry.

The allowance for falconers to capture a limited number of birds is based on authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The proposed regulation change would allow a statewide total maximum of five permits annually for the capture of one young, wild, migrant falcon. Only those with a master falconer permit may capture a falcon.

“Only hatch-year or first-year birds from northern breeding populations that migrate through Missouri would be allowed to be captured,” DeBold said. “Adult falcons will not be allowed to be taken for falconry. All peregrine falcons hatched in Missouri are banded with metal federal bird bands. If a peregrine captured in Missouri for falconry has any sort of state, federal or other band from Missouri or elsewhere, the bird must be released immediately.”

The conservation department invites public comment on the status and regulation changes for peregrine falcons March 2 thorough 31 online at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes. Public comment also be given by mail to: Regulations Committee Chairman, Department of Conservation, P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.

The conservation department will review comments received and present a final proposal for a vote by the commission this summer. If approved, the regulation change will become effective Aug. 30.

