The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that all managed waterfowl hunts will be designated COVID red level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change was effective starting Nov. 25. The north zone duck hunting season closes Jan 5.

The move to COVID red level applies to all managed waterfowl hunts at state conservation areas including Nodaway Valley Conservation Area in Holt County.

The other wetland areas at the red level are Eagle Bluffs, Fountain Grove, Four Rivers, Grand Pass, B.K. Leach, Columbia Bottom, Duck Creek, Marais Temps Clair, Montrose, Otter Slough, Ted Shanks and Ten Mile Pond.

The decision was based on consultations with local health departments and concern for staff and public safety.

It was also determined based on Executive Order 20-19 from Gov. Mike Parson extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31.

Earlier this year, the conservation department modified the 2020-2021 waterfowl managed hunt process to assure the safety of hunters and staff during the pandemic.

The department set the procedural levels for each conservation area as red for most restrictive, orange, yellow or green as least restrictive.

Under COVID red level the following apply:

No poor line or vacancy filling.

No staff-hunter contact.

No facility use allowed.

100% reservation allocation for residents only through in-season draw.

Non-residents only allowed to hunt with resident who has drawn a reservation.

Hunt positions will be pre-assigned.

The red level procedures require a reservation holder print off the two-page Daily Waterfowl Hunting Tag before the hunt.

The reservation holder must record the names and conservation ID numbers for each hunting party member on both pages of the tag. Record a 0 for the Conservation ID number for any of the hunters age 15 or younger.

The hunter keeps the first page of the tag in their possession while out in the field and the second page in his/her vehicle.

The hunter must be present with the hunt party at all times in red level.

Hunters do not need to show up at the draw time. The hunter can simply go straight to their hunting location no earlier than the established draw time for the area.At the conclusion of the hunt, the reservation holder completes the harvest information for each party member on the second page of the tag and returns this clean page to the draw room or drop box.

To find specific hunting locations and to print the required Daily Waterfowl Hunting Tag (Green Card), visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-managed-hunts.

For more information, contact the northwest regional office in St. Joseph by phone at 816-271-3100.