The Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation in hopes of garnering help from the community on its native bee populations.

“These are classes to help train people to participate in the atlas,” Bill White, a bee conservationist, said. “It is a community science project where we get volunteers to survey from June 1 through the end of September. These classes teach you the protocol necessary to participate, how to conduct the surveys and how to upload photos of the bees.”

Training for the survey is offered online at www.mobumblebee

atlas.org by clicking the “events” section. The first session will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The first session will cover bee biology and ecology, the value of bumblebees and the conservation and introduction of the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas.

The second session will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13. It will cover identifying the state’s bumblebees, how to participate in the atlas, how to net and photograph bees and how to submit findings.

“This is a non-lethal survey where we put them in a vial and then put them in a cooler so that we can get pictures of them,” White said. “They will then warm up in a matter of minutes, take off and nobody gets stung. We then upload the photos into a database, we can determine what flowers they’re using and it helps us understand what plants are needed to gather nectar for those bumblebee populations that are in a steep decline.”

White said many factors are leading to the decline in bee populations. One of the biggest is the natural habitat of the bees and the changes across those habitats, which include woodland areas that have become thicker than they once were and infrastructure that has led to less habitable areas for the bees. White said the decline in bees also has led to fewer native flowers found throughout the state.

“If you think about it, they’re not going to nest in the street or in the parking lot,” White said. “The plants that we tracked that the bees were using, 73% of them were native plants. If you drive through the city or even down a country road, you’ll notice that you don’t see near as many native plants.”

White said that people can do their part in helping with bee populations and that starts with providing habitat for the insects. In rural areas, the addition of a pollinator buffer is one way to help. For people in the city, he suggested adding more native flowers to gardens.

“Put native plants in your flower bed, and I’m not talking about just one coneflower,” White said. “We’re talking about putting flower beds of native flowers out there. The other thing — and this is especially important — reduce in insecticide use of where those flower beds are.”

White said those interested in purchasing native plants can find stores that sell them at www.growingnative.com.