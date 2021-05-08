Starting in October, the Missouri Department of Conservation will allow a small number of hunting permits for black bears in the southern parts of the state.

The state is taking applications from now until the end of May. This hunting opportunity is due to the effort put in by the Missouri and Arkansas conservation departments after the black bear faced elimination in the 1930s.

“The fact of the matter is, bear numbers were driven really, really low,” biologist Laura Conlee said. “It was a combination of factors at that point. The late 1800s to early 1900s, there were a lot of large-scale habitat changes in the forested parts of the state, as well as unregulated harvest. Those combinations of factors drove bear numbers really low.

“In the 1950s and 1960s, Arkansas Game and Fish did a series of reintroductions of bears in the Ozarks of Arkansas. Here in Missouri, we’ve never done a reintroduction, but as Arkansas’ bear population grew, we started seeing an increased number of reports. Over time, that continued to go on to the point where we have a very established population in Missouri.”

Missouri began its black bear research in 2010 when officials started trapping and radio-collaring female bears. That research has shown that adult black bears and cubs have high survival rates in the state.

As the population grows, so will the spread of the black bear throughout the state. Conlee said it wouldn’t be out of the question to find a bear north of the Missouri River as a young male bear will travel many miles as he searches for his own land.

“This is the time of year when yearling bears start to wander,” Conlee said. “They tend to travel further than the females, and the 2- or 3-year-old males haven’t typically found a homeland yet. They will travel pretty big distances. Then, breeding-age adult males will travel big distances in search of a female.”

The Missouri Conservation Department estimates that the number of black bears in the state is around 800. Conlee said that the growing numbers and mating season raise the opportunity for people to come into contact with the bears but that it is far more likely the animals will avoid humans.

Black bears often use their abilities to climb trees to avoid contact with people. A recent attack in Colorado was just the fourth known attack since those numbers started being tallied in 1960.

“If it’s something where the bear doesn’t have an escape route, they will retreat up a tree,” Conlee said. “If it’s a situation where a person is nearby and a bear is uncomfortable with how close the person is, they will swat at the ground or swat at a tree if they’re in the tree. They make a lot of vocalizations like huffing or clacking their teeth. All of those things are their way of communicating that you’re too close.”

Conservation department officials believe that the growth of the bear population will continue at a rate of about 9% annually. At that rate, Conlee believes the population will double over the next decade.

MDC updated its bear management plan last year, and Conlee said it still is too soon for the department to have a set number when it comes to the black bear population.

“Our bear management plan identifies the establishment of populations benchmarks and hunting would serve as a primary tool for managing the bear population as it continues to grow,” Conlee said. “We are in the process of working on those benchmarks. We don’t have any population benchmarks, but that is the plan in the future.”