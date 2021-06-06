Carp isn’t native to St. Joseph, or the U.S., but the fish have been flowing into the Missouri River for more than two decades.

That’s why the Missouri Department of Conservation is looking into measures that could stem the influx of carp.

Attempts to keep their population in check have been researched more heavily along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, Kasey Whiteman, a resource scientist with the Northwest Regional Conservation Office, said. Some of the efforts being used along the Mississippi River include commercial fishing and using barriers to keep carp from moving upstream.

“They’ve done these in areas mainly around locks and dams, mainly to make sure the fish don’t go through ...,” he said. “Those are things like using sound or using lights, using carbon dioxide bubbles or air bubbles to try to make a deterrent for them.”

Those could provide valuable insight into which methods to use locally, Whiteman said.

“We’re trying to take some of those techniques, to not only catch them for evaluating what the populations are like over here but also some of the removal methods,” he said. “And we’re trying to evaluate them over here on our rivers and our tributaries since all rivers and tributaries are a little bit different.”

Limiting food sources is another issue because carp sustain themselves on microscopic nutrients in the water, often doing a more efficient job than native fish, Whiteman said.

“They can live in waters that are fairly stagnant, that have a lot of nutrient load to build this stuff up,” he said. “That makes them very adaptable because their food source is everywhere and they can use that to out-compete our native filter-feeders like paddlefish, buffalo and gizzard shad.”

Having so many of the fish contributes to a healthy blue catfish population but it’s a marginal advantage, Whiteman said.

“It’s most likely because they’re replacing the native food source in the gizzard shad,” he said. “They’re outcompeting the gizzard shad, so now all of a sudden that’s what’s left to eat.”

The carp also grow so quickly that they soon get too big for catfish to eat, Whiteman said.

The breeds common around St. Joseph are called Asian carp because they all are native to Asia. They were brought to the U.S. in the 1970s and 1980s, Whiteman said.

Anyone wanting to learn more about Asian carp or other fish can visit the conservation office’s website at mdc.mo.gov and search the keyword “carp,” he said.