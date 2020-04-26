The Missouri Department of Conservation will host its first virtual turkey hunt this season.
Rob Garver, conservation educator, said the online event is geared to new adult turkey hunters on Friday, May 8. The introductory clinic will be held virtually to ensure public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the annual clinic will be live-streamed via teleconference technology. The clinic has been filled with seating for participants for this year.
In the past, the hunting clinic was held at Mark Twain Lake in Perry, Missouri.
"The participants can just watch the video on their own and there will be an opportunity for them to ask questions," Garver said. "We can talk about the turkey season and hopefully they'll be able to go out and put the information to use."
In this virtual clinic, participants will learn from experienced instructors about wildlife identification along with turkey habits and habitat. The clinic also will cover topics such as hunting regulations, hunting strategies, equipment care and how to increase success in the field.
Garver said participants will be able to go afield to hunt during the turkey season as part of the clinic.
“This is an awesome opportunity for new hunters to learn about turkeys and improve their chances the next time they go hunting,” Garver said.
The clinic is held each year in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Missouri Disabled Sportsmen.
For more information about this turkey clinic, contact Garver by email at Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at 660-785-2420.