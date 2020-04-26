The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging motorists to watch for turtles crossing the road this spring.
Jeff Briggler, state herpetologist, said there are 18 species of turtles in the state. Three of them are state endangered and one is rare.
Briggler said common turtles spotted crossing Missouri roads include three-toed box turtles, ornate box turtles and snapping turtles.
He said turtles emerge from their burrows and begin the hunt for food and to mate, which can lead them to cross roadways and highways.
“We discovered that mortality rates are very high on high-traffic roads, whereas mortalities are much lower on less-traveled roads," Briggler said. "Getting hit by a car is a common cause of death for box turtles in the state. In Northwest Missouri, we see more of the Western Painted Turtle, which is generally aquatic."
In one day, Briggler counted 116 three-toed box turtles crossing Highway 63 between Jefferson City and Cabool. Of those, 104 had been hit by vehicles.
Turtles cross roads in April and May in search of food and to breed. In late spring, they may move from one location to another to lay eggs.
Turtles often cross roads between a wetland and a river or from one pond to the next. They also move across highways near public lakes and conservation areas.
He said turtles are susceptible to being hit by vehicles because they are slow to cross the road and their defense mechanism is to stop and close themselves in their shell.
To help, Briggler suggests that motorists slow down when they see a turtle in the road and check to be sure they can safely steer around it.
He encourages motorists to drive cautiously and avoid hitting a turtle if it’s safe to do so. He said drivers who want to move a turtle off a roadway are advised to place it in the direction it is moving.
While it is legal to capture box turtles as pets, the conservation department warns nutritional needs are not easy to meet in captivity.
Briggler said turtles often receive improper care as pets and cases can result in starvation.
“A person can't determine if a turtle is starving because it is in a shell so they have to weigh it," Briggler said. "And just because it is eating doesn't mean it's digesting that food and putting it into growth. Also, if the turtle isn’t exposed to the right light, the shell will grow irregular."
In addition, he said box turtles can live more than 40 years. He suggests keeping a turtle for a short time and then releasing it where it was captured so it can return to a nearby habitat.