The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a waterfowl workshop for hunters in St. Joseph next month to gather input about the 2021-2025 duck seasons.
Doreen Mengel, waterfowl biologist, said the department will hold a series of public workshops around the state in January, February and March on the duck season dates and zone boundary locations.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gives states the opportunity to change the number and location of duck zones every five years,” Mengel said. “We’re holding these meetings to get hunter input as we plan Missouri’s 2021-2025 duck season dates and zones.”
Duck zones aim to provide the best season dates for private and public land. Hunter input gathered through the workshops, combined with hunter opinion surveys, is used to establish Missouri’s duck season dates and zones for the following five years.
Mengel said participants will have the opportunity to review long-term data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvest and hunter opinions. They can also discuss their season date and zone preferences with other hunters and conservation department staff.
According to the department, each year’s regulation recommendation is based on the status of the mallard breeding population and the condition of prairie ponds in Canada. A three-tiered package of open seasons offers liberal (60 days), moderate (45 days) and restrictive (30 days) options.
During the workshop, hunters also can discuss an option for a split season, which refers to a season that is open for a period of time, closes, and then reopens again.
Over the last five years, most Northwest Missouri counties were located within the North Zone boundaries.
The workshop will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the conservation department’s Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph, located at 701 James McCarthy Drive. No reservations are necessary.
For more information on the workshops held across the state, call the Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100.