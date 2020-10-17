The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering special Halloween season programs combining nature with fun this month in Kansas City.

The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center and the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center annually hold events in October.

Bill Graham, media specialist, said this year staff also will implement COVID-19 safety precautions.

MDC’s Discovery Center will host a track-or-treat event for all ages on Oct. 31. The event will be offered in three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. with required registration.

Participants will learn about wildlife such as snakes, spiders and bats. Kids also can make a Halloween bag using animal tracks.

Also, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs will host a special fishing event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Families are welcome and costumes are encouraged. The department can provide tackle, bait, instruction and coaching assistance for new anglers.

A fishing permit is not required for this catch-and-release event. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Burr Oak staff and volunteers will have a bonfire burning for warm ups in case the day is chilly. Activities also will include fishing-themed games and prizes for the biggest fish and the best costume.

As at all conservation department events, COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Each participant must be registered separately.

The lead instructor can be contacted on the online registration page if any assistance is needed.

Burr Oak Woods visitors can hit the Spooky Prairie Clue Trail, which is open to all ages. Participants will learn about wildlife and the valuable roles they play in Missouri’s grassland ecosystems.

Four separate half-hour hikes will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. while department staff and volunteers are at stations along the trail that host exhibits and answer questions.

Registration is required for the events.

The events at Burr Oak Woods can be found online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6u and the events at the Discovery Center can be found online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z66.