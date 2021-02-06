The Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval to the Missouri Department of Conservation to change regulations to allow the expanded use of bicycles on many department-area service roads.

Mike Hubbard, Missouri Department of Conservation deputy director and chair of the regulations committee, said the proposal would allow expanded bicycle use on many areas while restricting access that could be unsafe or cause damage.

“Many of our conservation-area users have expressed interest in allowing bicycles on service roads for greater access to the areas,” Hubbard said. “Opening service roads to bicycles will provide greater opportunities for cyclists — and also hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers — wanting to access more of their conservation areas.”

Bicycle use in the state’s approximate 1,000 conservation areas currently is restricted to roads open to public vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails.

This regulation change would expand bicycle access to include most service roads. The proposed change does not apply to electric or other motorized bicycles which would not be allowed.

Service roads are non-public roads in Missouri Department of Conservation areas used by staff to conduct resource management activities.

They are listed on conservation area maps and on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Some service roads currently are used as walking paths by the public. The conservation department notes that conditions of service roads in department areas vary greatly and are not maintained at the level of public multi-use bicycle trails and public roads.

He said exceptions would be service roads in waterfowl-hunting areas during hunting seasons and other state areas that are closed to other activities during hunting seasons.

Exceptions also would include area-access roads used by staff at fish hatcheries and other conservation department areas where bicycle use could be unsafe or cause damage such as erosion.

Public comment on the proposed regulation change will be open online from March 2 to 31 at mdc.mo.gov/about-regula

tions/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes. Comments also can be sent by mail to Regulations Committee Chairman, Department of Conservation, P.O. Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.

The conservation department will review all comments received and present a final proposal for a final vote by the commission during its May 21 public meeting. If approved, the regulation change would become effective March 1, 2022.