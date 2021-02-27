The Missouri Department of Conservation suggests adding fishing habitat to boost sport fish numbers in farm ponds and small lakes during the winter.

Tory Mason, department of conservation fisheries management biologist, said completing projects during winter will have them ready for spring when fish spawn and summer when anglers will be catching fish.

“Structures are good if you want to attract fish to certain areas, like near docks or in a place within casting distance of shore,” Mason said. “Another use is providing spawning habitat.”

He said structures placed with the goal of attracting fish are different from structures used for recruitment.

Structures can be a tree or group of trees, wooden shipping pallets, PVC pipe arrangements or benches made from concrete blocks and boards depending on the use.

During a hard winter freeze and when the ice is thick, he said structures can be hauled out onto the ice and allowed to drop to the bottom when the ice melts.

In spring and summer, fish usually prefer more shallow water habitats, especially when spawning. Fish prefer spawning and resting sites that offer them shelter from disturbance or predators.

“Fish feel more comfortable being near something,” Mason said.

Fathead minnows can be an important food to help fish such as largemouth bass grow large.

Shipping pallets stacked in shallow water or placed atop concrete blocks provides spawning habitat for minnows.

Sport fish relate to structure for escape cover, shade and resting spots.

Mason said trees are an inexpensive way to provide habitat but being selective about which trees is helpful.

He said hardwood or red cedar trees are best because they can last a long time under water before rotting away. Oak, hickory, Osage orange and locust work as well.

Mason said the downside is that they are a place to hang up lures and bait. The upside is they attract fish for years.

Some pond owners attach boards to upright concrete blocks to make bench-like structures and place them under water near shore. Bass like to spawn under them.

In addition, channel catfish spawn in cavities, so a large PVC pipe with a 10-inch opening can act as a spawning cavity.

Trees or artificial structures need to be weighted down with concrete blocks or stone to sink and stay on the bottom.

For more information about adding structure for fish in ponds, contact Mason at 816-271-3111, ext. 1432.