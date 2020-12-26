The Missouri Department of Conservation has approved deer and turkey hunting dates for the 2021 hunting seasons.

The conservation department altered rules to provide more days of hunting for hunters to increase the harvest of antlerless deer.

Joe Jerek, news services coordinator, said the department recommended increasing the length of the firearms antlerless portion from three days to nine days.

He said the change was based on Missouri deer numbers being at desirable levels and being stable or increasing in most counties that allow two firearms antlerless permits and two landowner firearms antlerless permits.

Harvest data shows that increasing the firearms antlerless harvest limit past two does not result in a significant increase in harvest.

The 2021 turkey and deer season dates were set as follows:

2021 spring and fall turkey hunting dates

Spring Youth Portion: April 10 and 11

Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 19 to May 9

Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 — 31

2021–22 archery deer and turkey hunting dates

Sept. 15 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 24 to Jan. 15, 2022

2021—22 firearms deer hunting dates

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 30 to 31

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 13 to 23

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 26 to 28

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 4 to 12

Firearms deer alternative methods portion: Dec. 25 — Jan. 4, 2022

The deer harvest during the antlerless portion of the season increased in 2020 from the previous year.

Preliminary data from the conservation department shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 15,425 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season from Dec. 4 until Dec. 6.

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 10,597.

According to the conservation department, the good weather conditions during the season portion was a factor in the uptick in harvest.The top harvest counties in the state were Callaway with 438 deer harvested, Morgan with 377 and Osage with 352.

Archery deer season runs through Jan. 15, 2021. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.