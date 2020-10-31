The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters to be aware of baiting regulations during fall deer and turkey hunting seasons.

The use of bait, including grain or other feed placed or scattered to attract deer or turkey while hunting, is illegal.

The regulations are in place to help limit the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer and to ensure fair chase.

Randy Doman, conservation department protection division chief, said an area is considered baited for 10 days after complete removal of bait.

“It’s important to note a hunter can be in violation if they take or attempt to take a deer or turkey by the aid of bait where the hunter knows or should know the area is or has been baited,” Doman said. “It’s also illegal to place bait in such a way that it causes other hunters to be in violation of the baiting rule.”

He said additional rules apply if hunting in a CWD Management Zone.

There are 30 counties in the management zone for the 2020-2021 deer seasons.

Scents such as apple, acorn, persimmon and doe urine are allowed to attract deer while hunting as long as they are not used on or with grain and other food products.

Mineral blocks, including salt, are not considered bait.

However, mineral blocks that contain grain or other food additives are prohibited.

He said that mineral and salt blocks are not allowed on conservation department areas.

While it is legal to hunt over a harvested crop field, it is illegal to add grain or other crops such as apples to the field after it has been harvested.

Manipulating crops, such as mowing or knocking them down, is not considered baiting for deer and turkey.

“Having these regulations in place keep deer from concentrating in one small area, thus limiting the potential of CWD transmission,” Doman said.Find more information on hunting regulations from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations & Information Booklet, which is available online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fall-deer -and-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.

For more questions about baiting, contact MDC’s regional office in St. Joseph at 816-271-3100.