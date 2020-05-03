Missouri Department of Conservation biologists are encouraging anglers to harvest a full 30-fish daily limit of crappie at lakes at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit.
Jake Colehour, fisheries management biologist, said crappie reproduce in large numbers and can become overpopulated in small waters.
The spring crappie spawn is starting which will enable anglers to more easily catch the popular panfish near shore.
He said all of the Reed Area lakes are overpopulated with crappie and provide a good fishing opportunity for anglers as spring unfolds.
“Overpopulation slows growth and results in a lot of smaller fish and not many big fish,” Colehour said. “By harvesting the daily limit, anglers can help reduce the population density and improve the growth and size structure of crappie at the Reed Area. This likely means harvesting a lot of fish around 8 inches long or shorter, even if those fish are smaller than you would normally keep.”
The conservation department’s Reed Area staff are hearing positive reports about crappie fishing conditions at Gopher Lake and Catclaw Lake. Nine of the 12 fishing lakes at the area have crappie.
The Reed Area in Lee’s Summit offers a public fishing opportunity on the southeast corner of the Kansas City metro area.
For information about the area, including maps showing the lakes, roads and parking lots, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZxU.
When anglers visit any conservation department fishing lake, they can check bulletin boards in parking lots for special creel and length limits or recommendations that apply for the lake.
Information about fishing waters is also available for digital devices through the free MO Fishing app at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJZ.