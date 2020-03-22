The Missouri Department of Conservation is forecasting that turkey hunters can expect a challenging spring season.
The spring turkey hunting season will start with a youth-only weekend April 4 and 5 followed by the regular spring season April 20 through May 10.
Reina Tyl, a turkey biologist, said she expects statewide spring turkey hunting to be challenging due to a poor hatch two years ago.
“A great deal of what makes for a good spring turkey season depends on the hatch two years prior because it affects the number of 2-year-old gobblers on the landscape,” Tyl said. “These young gobblers are not associated with hens as often as older, more dominant birds and are the most likely to respond to hunters’ calls.”
Poor production statewide in 2018 will result in fewer 2-year-old gobblers available for harvest during this year’s spring hunting season.
In 2018, the best production at the regional scale occurred in the northern half of the state. This could potentially translate to relatively more 2-year-old gobblers on the landscape north of the Missouri River including the St. Joseph area.
She said the department encourages hunters to prepare to put in a bit more effort to be successful this year.
“When turkey numbers are down, it becomes even more important to spend time scouting for flocks before the start of the season,” Tyl said. “Hunters should get out to their hunting areas as much as possible to listen for birds gobbling at daybreak.”
Tyl said that hunters also should take the time to learn where turkeys are spending most of their time after they fly down from the roost.
“Use binoculars to spot turkeys feeding in open areas or look for signs of where turkeys have been feeding in the timber,” Tyl said. “This will help hunters be in the right area when the hunting season gets here.”
She said even though the prospects for this year’s spring season aren’t encouraging, this isn’t the first time poor turkey production has reduced turkey numbers in Missouri.
After reaching a population peak in the early-to-mid 2000s, Missouri’s wild turkey population experienced four years of poor production from 2007 through 2010. This caused the population to decline. However, turkey numbers rebounded following several years of improved production.
“In much of the state, we observed improved production during 2011, 2012 and 2014,” Tyl said. “As a result, turkey numbers increased, and hunters generally had better hunting seasons in the years that followed. We are again in a period of poor production and lower turkey abundance. We can expect to see the effects on harvest for several years until production improves and turkey numbers rebound.”
She said while there was a decline in the turkey hatch in 2018, Missouri still has one of the largest turkey populations in the United States and the birds are on the landscape.
“Even when turkeys were at their lowest abundance in the United States in the early 1990s, we still had remnant populations of birds here,” Tyl said. “We were on the forefront of the restoration effort. Turkeys also exist in the entire state while they might not in others.”
She said the conservation department is hoping to begin a new research project that will allow them to study the factors that are influencing turkey nest success and turkey poult survival. This could aid the department in managing the species in the future.
Get detailed information on spring turkey hunting from MDC’s 2020 “Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet. The booklet is available from MDC offices, nature centers and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/spring-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.
Hunters can share photos of their harvests through MDC’s Hunting Bragging Board by using #mdcbragboard when posting pictures to their social media accounts. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/huntingbragboard.