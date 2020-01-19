The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety have partnered to pilot a new grant opportunity for volunteer fire departments to help cover workers compensation and liability coverage.
Ben Webster, MDC wildland fire program supervisor, said the insurance funds are for active fire-department members only and do not include coverage for vehicles.
He said this is the first year the department will offer the coverage to rural communities. There are around 161 eligible fire departments in the state.
“MDC staff still respond to wildland fires, but local fire departments respond to 90 percent of wildfires in Missouri now,” Webster said. “That’s a significant accomplishment, especially considering most are staffed by volunteers and operate on very limited budgets. That’s why we are pleased to support their efforts through this new grant program.”
He said the grants will provide a maximum of $2,000 per year for a three-year period. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To be eligible for grant funds, fire departments must have a signed and current mutual aid agreement with MDC.
They must also appear on the DFS roster of registered fire departments for the grant application year and remain on that roster for the duration of the grant period.
Webster said fire departments must be 100 percent volunteer member based per the DFS roster of registered fire departments. Any fire department receiving funds from any tax is not eligible for this grant. They must be TAG, subscription or privately funded.
“Fire suppression is one of several priorities that our staff is involved in,” Webster said. “The local fire departments are suppressing 90 percent of the wildfires that occur in the state right now. As an agency, we also provide funds for equipment. In turn, they help us with the suppression of wildfires and we think that partnership is working.”
Applications for the grants were accepted starting Dec. 11 and will be accepted through the end of March.
For more information, contact Webster by email at ben.webster@mdc.mo.gov.