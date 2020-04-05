The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering teachers and guardians a free Discover Nature Schools nature-based curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online.
Stephanie McKinney, state conservation education curriculum coordinator, said the conservation department worked with teachers and education consultants to create the statewide conservation science education program called Discover Nature Schools.
The first formal curriculum was created in 2006 and was geared just to middle school. There are now five curriculum units available..
The curriculum was placed online in response to school closings due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“In light of everything happening and the fact we’re looking at an extended period of time with no school statewide, we really wanted to make this available to parents and guardians,” McKinney said.
The program has an emphasis on hands-on learning, teaching problem-solving and provides local contexts for learning. It teaches students about Missouri’s native plants, wildlife and habitats to connect them with nature.
The curriculum units also meet the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Missouri Learning Standards so it can be used in the classroom.
She said several of the creators were teachers prior to working for the conservation department.
There are student books, teacher guides and training workshops are available at no charge to Missouri educators.
Department staff usually host training workshops to provide educators with information on the curriculum, but they are currently not scheduled due to concerns about the virus.
Teachers who formally enroll in the program are eligible for additional resources, including grant opportunities for equipment and field trips.
Key elements of the program include a full-color and illustrated student book along with a student science notebook.
To find DNS information and curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.
McKinney can be contacted by phone at 573-522-4115 ext. 3294 or by email at stephanie.mckinney@mdc.mo.gov.