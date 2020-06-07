The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing regulation changes to allow for the use of night vision equipment when hunting feral hogs and coyotes.
The new rules would allow landowners or their authorized representatives to use night vision, infrared or thermal imagery equipment without prior approval from a conservation agent to address damage caused by feral hogs.
In addition, the department is considering citizen requests to use night vision, infrared, thermal imagery equipment or artificial light to hunt coyotes.
The proposed regulations would allow landowners who own property of any size and their authorized representatives to possess and use night vision, infrared and thermal imagery equipment to kill feral hogs on the property while in possession of any implement where wildlife could be killed or taken.
Mike Hubbard, deputy director of resource management, said landowners and their representative would be authorized to kill or take feral hogs using these methods without prior approval from a conservation agent throughout the year.
The proposal also allows properly licensed hunters to use night vision equipment in conjunction with other legal hunting methods to pursue and take coyotes from Feb. 1 through March 31.
“MDC proposed this specific time frame to allow these methods for predator hunting based on several factors,” Hubbard said. “It’s a time when most bucks have shed their antlers, which minimizes the threat of poaching. It also occurs after Jan. 31 when other furbearer seasons have closed, such as badger, bobcat, and fox.”
The rule changes still allow property owners and their representatives to use the equipment to kill coyotes or other wildlife causing property damage at any time of the year with written authorization from a conservation agent.
The Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval to the proposed regulation changes during its May 28 meeting. As part of the rulemaking process, MDC is asking for public comment from July 2 to July 31 online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z49.
The commission will then consider input received and make a final decision during its Sept. 4 meeting. If approved, the anticipated effective date of the changes would be Nov. 30.