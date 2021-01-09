The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently launched a new podcast called “Nature Boost” which focuses on positive impacts the outdoors can provide communities.

The podcast covers topics such as nature and health, the enjoyment of outdoor recreation and the benefits of native wildlife to Missouri.

According to the conservation department, the podcast was created in part to help residents get outside safely during the COVID pandemic.

Each episode features an MDC expert or partner that highlights ways that everyone can benefit from nature whether they're avid outdoorsmen or someone new to the outdoors.

MDC staffer Jill Pritchard serves as the podcast host that will feature interviews by experts on how nature impacts all Missourians.

She said research has shown that spending time outdoors is linked to an increase in overall physical health.

The studies suggest being outside helps decrease stress, anxiety and helps to lower depression.

She said spending time in nature, conservation areas, backyards and urban parks may ease stress levels including increasing attention spans and creative problem-solving skills by as much as 50 percent.

The podcast also highlights the approval of the new elk and black bear hunting seasons in the state and the increase in the size of wildlife populations.

The first two seasons of Nature Boost are available for download now on iTunes or Spotify with additional seasons currently in production.

A transcript is provided for the episodes in each season covering the topics.

To subscribe to the podcast, visit mdc.mo.gov/natureboost and https://youtu.be/w1bnKTrqzvg.