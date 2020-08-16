The Missouri Department of Conservation suggests late summer is a good time to evaluate quail habitat on farms and acreages.
Kyle Hedges, wildlife management biologist, said new Missouri quail research has shown that more than 35 percent of all quail nests are set to hatch in August.
He said August is critically important for those adult birds that had a previous failed nest or did not nest until late summer.
In addition, many young broods from nests that hatched in July are feeding and growing.
He encourages landowners to be cautious about mowing grassy or weedy spots in field edges and pastures as some may conceal young birds that will mature in winter. He said to avoid or postpone unnecessary mowing to boost quail numbers.
“Oftentimes, it is this late summer season when people start mowing odd areas and they wipe out decent cover,” Hedges said.
Bobwhite quail need quality places to feed, rear young and hide from predators.
Hedges said late summer is a good time to evaluate the plant mix and whether it is a cover strip beside a field or an entire pasture.
He said habitat can include a mix of forbs such as native wildflowers as well as grasses.
The wildflowers host insects and provide seeds that broods need for food. They also provide openness at ground level that helps birds easily move around to feed or escape predators.
He said late summer is also a good time to spot spray and eliminate invasive species such as sericea lespedeza. Landowners can note encroachment into grasslands of unwanted trees and make plans for removal.
He said another summer check is walking fields to see if the plant mix is hosting insects that quail feed upon.
A late summer need for quail is thickets with shrubs that provide both shade and air flow at ground level such as wild plum, sumac, rough-leaved dogwood or blackberry.
“Quail need to escape the brutal temps of midday, and they need thickets or some surrogate like edge feathering to do that,” Hedges said. “Just having thickets isn’t enough, you need to look at those thickets and make sure they don’t have an understory of plants making them worthless. I want bare ground under there, so the birds can get some shade, but also have some air flow.”
MDC staff can help private landowners with quail habitat. In some cases, cost share programs for habitat improvement are available.
“I would much rather see a farm now than in December,” Hedges said. “I can get a better feel for what is lacking, which most of the time is good brood habitat.”
To learn more about how MDC can help private landowners with wildlife habitat, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/property. For tips on bobwhite quail habitat management, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8Q.