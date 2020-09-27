The director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, Sara Parker Pauley, has been elected president of the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies.

The membership of the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies selected Pauley as its new president during its 110th Virtual Annual Meeting. She will serve as AFWA president through September 2021.

Pauley will be the first woman to serve in this role since AFWA’s beginning in 1902.

She is also the ninth director and first female director of the Missouri Department of Conservation since its formation in 1937. She has served in this role since November 2016.

In accepting the role of president, she spoke on the importance of state fish and wildlife agencies’ relevancy roadmap and the critical impact of the federal Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which has been introduced in Congress.

“As people have flocked to the outdoors in record numbers during this pandemic, this is a crucial time for state agencies to look closely at how we connect with our diverse mix of citizens, some personally experiencing the positive benefits of nature for the first time,” Pauley said. “It is also imperative that we secure the critical funding through the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would be a game changer for conservation in this country. I look forward to working with the state and Canadian agency directors, as well as the outstanding AFWA staff, in the coming year and serving as a catalyst on pushing our conservation priorities forward.”

Pauley began her professional career as a policy analyst with the Missouri Department of Conservation from 1993 until 1996.

An avid outdoorswoman and life-long Missourian, Pauley received both her law degree and bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri — Columbia and did post-graduate studies in Australia as a Rotary Fellow.

She previously served as director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources since 2010.

In addition, she was also an instructor at the University of Missouri’s School of Natural Resources and taught a course in natural resource policy and administration.

The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies to advance the conservation of fish and wildlife and their habitats in the public interest. The association represents its state agency members on the federal level and on Capitol Hill to advance funding.