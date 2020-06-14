The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing a regulation change that updates the definition of handguns that can be used for deer hunting.
Joe Jerek, news services coordinator, said the change provides a formal definition of handguns used for hunting during the alternative-methods portion of the fall deer-hunting season.
Originally called the “muzzleloader portion” of the fall firearms deer season, the portion was renamed “alternative methods” in 2012 and the conservation department added several hunting methods to provide greater opportunities for hunters.
The methods allowed to take deer during the alternative-methods portion include muzzleloaders and archery methods, crossbows, atlatl, handguns and air-powered firearms .40 caliber or larger.
He said long guns, such as rifles and shotguns that fire modern ammunition, are not allowed methods during the alternative methods portion. However, they are allowed during the other portions of the firearms deer-hunting season.
Randy Doman, protection chief, said the proposed change does not prohibit the use of an AR-15 pistol. The regulation change does not ban any specific make or model of firearm.
“With gun manufacturers creating new versions of and adaptions to firearms such as AR-style handguns and shortened versions of AR-15-style rifles, we needed to establish a clear definition of what a handgun is for hunting during the alternative-methods portion of the deer-hunting season,” Doman said. “We’ve had situations where hunters were confused about what defined a handgun and asked for clarification.”
The Missouri Conservation Commission considered and adjusted the definition based on public input received during a formal comment period in April.
“The updated regulation clarifies what a handgun is for deer hunting during the alternative-methods portion,” Doman said. “We want hunters to be able to confidently identify what handgun configurations, with or without the addition of braces or other accessories, are legal to use during this portion of the deer hunting season. The essential distinguishing characteristic of a handgun is its ability to be operated with one hand, although a second hand can be used as a brace. Any firearm with a total length of over 26 inches is considered a rifle.”
Jerek said the updated definition incorporates relevant portions of the definitions from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in order to establish one definition for hunting during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season.
Jerek said the updated definition of “handgun” does not impact the right to own or possess firearms and is not intended to prohibit the use of AR-platform handguns that meet the barrel and overall length requirements. It also does not prohibit the use of pistol braces.
He said the definition is intended to clearly define a legal hunting method during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer hunting season.