The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding resident and nonresident landowners who qualify to receive free or discounted deer and turkey hunting permits to register their properties in MDC’s new Landowner Permit Registry before the opening of the seasons.
For the first time this year, resident landowners with 20 or more continuous acres and nonresident landowners with 75 or more continuous acres qualify for landowner deer and turkey permits and must submit their property information to the MDC landowner permit registry to receive them.
Before the regulation changes, landowners with 5 or more acres were eligible for free turkey and deer permits.
Residents owning 5 to 19 acres and their immediate household members still can hunt small game, fish and trap on their land without filling a registry. Nonresident landowners are still required to purchase a permit to hunt small game and to fish on their property.
Parker Rice, Buchanan County conservation agent, said the landowner registry was created by the department to help eliminate misuse of landowner permits and privileges. Conservation agents around the state find several hundred violations each year related to the misuse of landowner permits.
Rice said the goal of the department is to offer the free and discounted permits for landowners that offer minimum habitat requirements for turkey and deer.
He said each qualifying landowner and each member of their qualifying household must register to receive the permits. The submissions remain valid for three years from the original entry or from the last update. Land in different counties must be registered separately and include the total acreage.
In the event that property rights change, it is the responsibility of the landowner to update their registry.
The information needed to register the property includes their conservation number and information from their county tax receipt. In some cases, landowners may be required to submit additional information if ownership cannot be verified through county records.
The landowner registry can be done online or it can be submitted by mail.
Paper applications are available from MDC offices, online at www.mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits or by calling 573-522-0107 and selecting option 1. Questions can also be emailed to permits@mdc.mo.gov.
The mailed applications must be received 60 days prior to the opening day of the season the landowner is wanting to hunt to ensure the permits can be processed in time. Paper applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the application has been entered into the system by the department, landowners will be able to request landowner permits as soon as the permits are available.
The spring turkey permits are available March 1 and the fall deer and turkey permits are available July 1. They permits can be obtained online or from a local permit vendor.
To register for permits online, go to www.mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.
Agent Parker Rice can be contacted by phone at 816-244-6935.