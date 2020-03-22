The Missouri Department of Conservation has closed its nature centers, visitor centers and education centers around the state to the public.
The closures became effective on March 19 to help protect the public amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The indoor facilities will be closed to the public through April 15 and the department will reassess the situation at that point. Nature center trails remain open.
The closed facilities include Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs and Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City.
All conservation areas, area trails and boat accesses remain open to the public. MDC offices and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours.
Hunting, fishing and trapping seasons continue as scheduled. MDC-managed hunts and mentored spring turkey hunts also continue as planned.
Earlier this week, the conservation department cancelled other public events and programs around the state until April 15. The cancellations include scheduled hunter education classes, other nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and landowner workshops.