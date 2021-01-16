The Missouri Department of Conservation has approved changes to the rules for coyote hunting starting in February.

Anthony Maupin, Andrew County conservation agent, said the predator calling for coyotes is gaining in popularity in the state and the department has added additional legal methods for harvesting them.

He said new regulations for hunting coyotes at night are in place from Feb. 1 until March 31. The rules allow for hunters to utilize thermal imaging equipment, infrared, night vision and artificial light to hunt coyotes in conjunction with other legal hunting methods.

Coyote hunting will remain open all year.

Maupin said Missouri residents only need a resident small game permit or the combo small game and fishing permit.

Resident landowners hunting on their property can hunt without a permit. Non-resident hunters need to possess a nonresident furbearer hunting and trapping permit.

Residents and nonresidents purchasing a hunting permit for the first time will need to show proof of hunter education certification.

Maupin said hunters will have to scan and submit their hunter education certification to MDC permit services whether they are buying it through a permit vendor or online.

He said new regulations prohibit the use of night vision, infrared, thermal or artificial light to pursue or take coyotes from or with a motor-driven air, land or water conveyance or from or across a public roadway.

In addition, the possession of this equipment when hunting other game is prohibited, with a few exceptions such artificial light can be used when a furbearer is treed by aid of a dog.

“We encourage hunters to simply get permission to hunt on private property,” Maupin said. “Hunters need to make sure both of their feet are on the ground and in a location they are allowed to be before chasing a coyote. The equipment cannot be utilized from a vehicle or roadway.”

He said night hunting can lessen visual acuity so scouting properties in the daylight can help hunters learn where shots are safest.

Maupin said recent weather conditions of cold temperatures, snow and clear night skies have been excellent for predator calling of coyotes and bobcats with natural light as well.

For more information on coyote hunting rules, contact the MDC Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph at 816-271-3100 or a local conservation agent.