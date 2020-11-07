A young hunter from Livingston County bagged a 14-point buck during the early youth portion of the deer season last weekend.

Raylen Shoe, 10, from Chillicothe, Missouri, harvested the trophy-sized deer on his family’s farm. He shot the whitetail on the morning of Nov. 1.

His parents, Christopher and Micki Shoe, said this was his second year hunting.

Raylen helped with creating food plots on the property and he scouted the morning and evening before harvesting the deer.

The 14-point antlers have been taken to a taxidermist so Raylen can display them.

Youth deer season ends

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 15,591 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2020 deer hunting season.

The season ran Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The top counties were Franklin, with youth hunters harvesting 336 deer, Howell, with 324, and Osage, with 320.

Jason Isabelle, cervid program supervisor, said last year youth hunters harvested 18,289 deer during the early youth portion.

“This year’s harvest total is about on par with the average over the last few years,” Isabelle said.. “Whenever you have a short season portion like the two-day early youth portion, you can expect variability in the harvest total from year to year. This year’s harvest of about 15,600 deer puts us about in the middle of the range when compared to harvest totals from the past five years.”

Missouri’s deer archery season continues through Nov. 13 and resumes Nov. 25 through Jan. 15.

The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 14 through 24 followed by the late youth portion, which is from Nov. 27 through 29.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4 through 6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.