The Missouri Conservation Commission and Missouri Department of Conservation recently announced that Jeff Churan of Chillicothe, Missouri, is a recipient of their Master Conservationist award.

Churan received the award at the Sept. 4 commission meeting in Jefferson City. He is the 62nd recipient of the award, which was first presented in 1942 but is not given annually.

Churan’s nomination stems from his lifelong interest in hunting that led to a wide-ranging involvement in conservation over the last half century. His passion for natural resources led him to serve in key local and national volunteer positions with The Nature Conservancy, Quail Unlimited, the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, the University of Missouri School of Natural Resources Advisory Council and Ducks Unlimited.

In 1983, Churan was appointed by Missouri Governor Christopher Bond to serve a six-year term as a Missouri Conservation Commissioner.

In addition to his active membership and leadership roles in conservation-related organizations, Churan has contributed to the outdoors by managing his 1,650 acres of land in Livingston County for wildlife.

His farms on the acreage are managed to provide quality habitat for native wildlife such as quail, waterfowl, deer and turkey.

These properties have been used by the conservation department for research projects and have been included in the Wildlife Habitat Appraisal Guide through the Natural Resource Conservation Service for workshops.

The land also has been opened to the public for field days and youth events.

In retirement, Churan became interested in writing, particularly about waterfowl history.

He privately printed seven books on duck clubs and his own experiences afield. He also co-authored three other books on the history of duck hunting and wetland conservation.

The Master Conservationist Award is rarely given and honors citizen conservationists, former conservation department commissioners and employees of conservation-related agencies, universities or organizations who have made substantial and lasting contributions to the state’s natural resources.

A list of previous winners can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and

-honors/master-conservationist.