The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering adding an elk hunting season. A group of local hunters will continue meeting to propel and fund the conservation of the species.
The Pony Express Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation based in St. Joseph will host its annual fundraiser dinner in March.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has been instrumental in working with the conservation department to reintroduce elk into the southern region of the state.
Jordan Brown, regional director of Kansas and Missouri for the foundation, said the group has focused on providing quality habitat for elk in the state.
“Increasing elk numbers is only part of our vision,” Brown said. “Bringing back the habitat is an important second phase that will help herds thrive and provide a rich experience for both wildlife watchers and hunters.”
He said one of the biggest habitat challenges for eastern elk is the lack of available quality forage. Staff will look to grow partnerships and leverage funding to grow elk herds across the country, he said.
Brown said lands are protected by establishing conservation easements, facilitating land exchanges and conducting land acquisitions that allow strategic parcels of private land to be protected from development and open to the public.
He said states can receive foundation funding for elk restoration plans to establish a hunting season once the elk population can support it.
In Missouri, the foundation partnered with the conservation department early in the elk restoration process.
In 1999, the Conservation Commission directed staff to conduct an elk restoration feasibility study. The foundation provided financial and technical assistance for the feasibility study to assess habitat suitability, biological, social and political aspects of the proposed restoration including road density and agricultural activity.
In 2010, the Missouri Conservation Commission reviewed an elk restoration report draft and brought it to the public again. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers met face to face with some of the most vocal skeptics and worked to craft solutions.
The following year, the first elk were captured in Kentucky for transport to Missouri.
To date, the foundation has 4,500 members in Missouri who have helped deliver more than $2 million to the state’s reintroduction efforts.
“RMEF has helped fund everything from capturing the source held in Kentucky to greatly enhancing more than 8,500 acres of new habitat in the core restoration zone,” Brown said. “Our financial and technical assistance along with volunteer support provided radio collars, disease testing, building holding pens in the source state and at the release site. We aided in providing feed for elk while they were being held in pens, and we also aided with stipends for graduate student work.”
Brown said the foundation also continues to support 4-H programs, mentor hunts, outdoor skills programs and elk education trunks.
The Pony Express Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold its 23rd annual fundraiser banquet and auction on Saturday, March 28, at the Stoney Creek Inn’s conference center in St. Joseph.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with auctions, raffles and games to follow.
During the event, Piper Cook from St. Joseph will donate a piece of artwork.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Brian Brown by phone at 913-244-5641 or email at csishirts@gmail.com. For more information on the organization, visit www.facebook.com/RMEF1.