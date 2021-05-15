Much like all-terrain vehicles and fishing, the gardening industry has seen a huge uptick over the last year and a half. Many of those driving the increase in sales are new to the activity, and experts advise there are a few musts when people begin gardening.

“It’s basically remembering to water your plants, keeping an eye on the temperature and do your research,” Zakari Decker of Earl May Garden Center said.

Before the watering begins, customers must choose the right soil. Decker said while there are many different options, a standard potting soil will do the trick.

“There are a lot of different soils to choose from,” Decker said. “I know a lot of people who like organic for indoor gardening and greenhouses. It’s entirely up to them, but a basic potting soil will work in a pinch.”

Decker said that research is one of the most important things a person can do when beginning gardening. Different soils are good for different things, and once you decide what you’re going to plant, research or ask what soil will work best with it.

The depth of the soil also plays a huge role in how the flowers grow and even how often a gardener will be required to water.

“You need to do a foot minimum, and that’s because you want the roots to be able to spread out,” Decker said. “The plants will get themselves established, and if they’re not deep enough they can be susceptible to freezing if it gets cold. Another thing, the more soil you have, the more moisture that can seep in and the less you have to water it.”

For those new to gardening, there are a few good starter plants. Decker said petunias are a hardy plant that doesn’t require much soil and is great for pots or boxes.

Decker said it’s important that people know what they’re getting into before starting gardening. Different plants need different treatments throughout the year and that even when it comes to winter. Some are more susceptible to cold weather than others.

“Some plants you’ll absolutely have to cover, some will be too big to cover,” Decker said. “It’s a plant-to-plant case, so do your research. Check with us, check with the Native Plant Society or just go online and see what you have to do to take care of it.”

Research continues to be done on the relationship between gardeners and their plants. Recent studies have shown people who suffer from anxiety receive relief from gardening and see a decreased level of stress.