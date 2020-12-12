The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will offer free chronic wasting disease testing of deer in Hiawatha on Saturday, Dec. 12, as part of a statewide effort.

Levi Jaster, big game program coordinator, said the agency is collaborating with the University of Missouri to undertake a statewide research project to better understand where CWD is present in Kansas and how the disease spreads.

He said deer hunters across Kansas can have deer they harvest during the 2020-21 seasons tested for chronic wasting disease for free.

There will be a manned voluntary sample collection station at Casey’s Gas Station in Hiawatha, Kansas, located at 915 S. First Street from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Hunters have been able to utilize the manned voluntary sample collection station throughout the week in Hiawatha.

Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place at sample stations.

There also will be voluntary sample collection stations in Manhattan, Ottawa, Columbus and Toronto.

After the manned sample collection stations close, there still will be participating taxidermy locations across the state open for free testing.

To receive free testing, hunters must provide the harvest location in the form of either GPS coordinates, Range-Township-Section number or the nearest intersection.

“We’re excited to be able to cover the cost of CWD testing for hunters statewide for the next three years,” Jaster said. “Hunters will benefit immediately from cost-free test results, but they’ll also benefit long term from better information related to deer herd disease management as a result of this project.”

According to the KDWPT, a completed data card is required to get free testing.

The location of harvest information is important for the spatial modelling of this project. Hunting locations will not be divulged to the public.

Shane Hesting, wildlife disease coordinator, said the project is being funded through the Pittman-Robertson Act. The funds are from an 11% excise tax on firearms and ammunition that are appropriated to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and given to states on a formula basis.

The University of Missouri will do the field work and analyze the data. Dr. Ram Raghavan is a special epidemiologist and can use the program that analyzes location data for prevalence and spread.

Hesting said he encourages hunters to store their venison in the freezer when returning from the field.

“I recommend freezing meat for 30 days before consuming,” Hesting said. “Meat should be frozen for 30 days before making jerky and it should be thoroughly cooked. You can eat it the same day you harvest the animal as long as it’s cooked and not rare. However, freezing before cooking also reduces any parasites or bacteria that might be in the meat.”

Hunters that would like to have deer tested after Saturday are asked to contact the University of Missouri.

Hunters may obtain collection instructions from University of Missouri staff by calling 620-402-4195 or by emailing kscwdsurveillance@gmail.com.

For more information on chronic wasting disease, visit www.cwdks.com.