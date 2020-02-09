The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism launched the state’s first-ever mobile phone apps in January to make purchasing outdoor permits more accessible.
Nadia Reimer, chief of public affairs, said the department has announced the arrival of the CampIt KS and the HuntFish KS mobile phone apps. They are available to users free of charge.
Previously, the department created a mobile website that could be used on cell phones with internet access.
She said the new mobile apps will allow users to reserve campsites at state parks and buy hunting and fishing licenses from any mobile device.
With the new HuntFish KS mobile app, hunters and anglers can purchase their licenses and permits remotely and store all of them electronically on a mobile device.
She said the app will show all current hunting and fishing permit purchases and when they are set to expire.
The app links to current season dates, harvest limits and regulations, which provides up-to-date information on the go.
Nonresident permits cannot be purchased on the app, but there is a shopping cart icon in the app that links to a sales site.
Reimer said the department plans to expand offerings in the app in the future to benefit users.
“We plan to expand the app features in the future to have reminders that if your license is going to expire, it would send notifications to the user,” Reimer said. “But that’s not in the app just yet.”
She said in the future, users may be able to complete surveys through the app or add carcass tags electronically.
Through the CampIt KS mobile app, state park visitors can reserve campgrounds, lodging and day-use facilities.
The CampIt KS app also has directions, where to find amenities, information on campsites and cabins that are available and contact information.
The two apps can be downloaded on an Android or Apple/iOS device.
Permits and reservations also still will be available for purchase at license vendors, department offices and state park offices.
For more information, contact the Pratt office by phone at 620-672-5911.