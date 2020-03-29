The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism announced that the state’s fishing lakes and wildlife areas will remain open to the public during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The department has developed a plan to keep 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes and more than 100 wildlife areas open to residents.
However, in a news release the department stated that all staff offices will remain closed.
The agency announced its online and mobile sales options will allow Kansans to purchase the licenses, permits and reservations they need without risk of exposure to the virus.
The department’s two mobile apps — CampIt KS and HuntFish KS — will be available for users. On the app, visitors can reserve campsites, purchase fishing licenses, renew boat registrations and check rules and regulations. This removes the need for in-person transactions at KDWPT offices.
Licenses can be printed on home desktop printers or most can be stored as PDFs within the mobile device apps.
In addition, boat registrations for vessels powered by a motor can also be done by mail or online renewal.
The department said all Kansas state parks will remain open. Campsites and cabins can be reserved online through ReserveAmerica.com and KDWPT’s mobile CampIt KS app.
However, state park staff will work in limited capacities to ensure state parks remain open to the public and that park facilities are regularly cleaned and disinfected. Though often adjoined, KDWPT state parks are separate from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilities which will be closed.
The department still will hold a nonresident deer permit draw. The application period for the 2020 Kansas nonresident deer draw is April 1 through April 24 on their website.
KDWPT offices will close for two weeks but staff currently plan to resume essential business activities beginning April 6.
Outdoorsmen can locate an opened KDWPT state park nearest them by visiting the website ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations.