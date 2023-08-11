Kansas City Zoo in autumn. Missouri,

The entrance to the The Kansas City Zoo is shown in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Getty Images

With the grand opening of the Sobela Ocean Aquarium just over a month away, the Kansas City Zoo staff announced that the zoo has changed its name to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium to reflect its newest addition opening on Sept. 1, according to a press release from the zoo.

The new logo includes elements from both the zoo and aquarium as the new 650,000-gallon aquarium will increase the number of animals at the zoo from 1,700 to nearly 10,000.

