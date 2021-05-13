Consumers are met with more questions than answers when buying landscaping products. Whether it’s the type of mulch needed for their plants or if mulch is even the right option. Those that work closest to these products say that information is key in understanding landscaping.

“You have to replace mulch every year,” Mann’s Landscaping’s Brandon Miller said. “People are scared of getting termites, so they need to either use cypress mulch, cedar mulch, or rock.”

Miller said that there are a few different reasons for why people are hesitant to use rock on their landscaping. Some don’t care for the look of rock around their flowers, while others fear that the rock will attract more heat to their plants.

“I’ve never seen plants burn more because they’re in rock,” Miller said.

The summer months also provide a challenge for those who want their grass to look a certain way. When it comes to getting your lawn to look a certain way, information is the key.

“Anything high in phosphorus is going to help stuff grow, anything high in nitrogen is going to help keep things green,” Drew Huff said. “It takes a long time to learn everything, and sometimes hands-on is the best way to learn this stuff.”

Huff said that people often get frustrated with their yard and grass growth because not all yards are built the same.

“A lot of people around here think that they have warm season grass when they don’t, it’s a cool season grass and that’s why grass is growing so fast right now,” Huff said. “Fescue, which is a majority of this, or blue grass thrive in this. If you get further south, then you start getting warm season grass.”

Huff said that grass needs can vary over short distances. What is needed for grass to grow thick and green in Maryville can be vastly different for what is needed in St. Joseph.

The best time to put down grass seed in Missouri is September. The warm soil allows for the seed to germinate faster. Early spring is also a good time to plant because temperatures are good for germination and spring rains provide plenty of water for the seeds.

Huff says that people also have to keep in mind that growing grass can also be a long process. For new yards, the process can take up to three years before owners get the kind of grass they want.

“It takes years to learn,” Huff said. “I’ve been doing it for years and I still don’t know everything.”