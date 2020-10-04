With the fall firearms turkey season and archery turkey season underway, the Missouri Department of Conservation advises turkey hunters it could be another challenging season.

Reina Tyl, turkey biologist, said wild turkey production in Missouri steadily increased during the 1990s before declining during the 2000s.

While production began to increase throughout much of the state from 2009 to 2014, Missouri has had poor production over the last several years.

Preliminary data from this year’s annual wild turkey brood survey indicates turkey production likely will be on-par with production during the last several years.

The statewide poult-to-hen ratio for this year is projected to be about 0.9, which is the same as the PHR’s from 2018 and 2019.

“Based on the preliminary data, hunters can expect some regional variation in productivity this year with the slightly better hatches occurring in counties along the Missouri River in central and east Missouri and the slightly poorer hatches occurring in southwest Missouri,” Tyl said. “Because overall statewide turkey production is expected to be below average compared to the last 10 years, there likely will be fewer young birds on the landscape this year and hunters are going to have to put in more time to be successful. This will be especially true in areas where we have good acorn production, which tends to shift turkeys out of open fields and into the timber and reduces their movements.”

Tyl said weather conditions during the nesting season and through much of the brood-rearing period were favorable across most of the state.

However, it is unclear what is the overall effect of weather on turkey production.

“Because weather often varies considerably from one year to the next, if weather was the primary driver of turkey production, we would expect productivity to vary considerably as well,” Tyl said. “In 2018, favorable weather conditions during the nesting and brood-rearing seasons suggested that production would improve. In 2019, unfavorable conditions during the nesting season suggested that production would be poor. Despite this great variability in weather conditions from year to year, production has been consistently low.”

Tyl said there is still much to be learned about the different factors that affect turkey production.

“We recently started work on a new project aimed at determining which factors — weather, habitat, food availability and predators — have the greatest effect on turkey production,” Tyl said. “This research will help explain some of the trends we’re seeing and help us identify the best way to mitigate negative effects on production.”

She said the department is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall as part of a new research project to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri.

Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the archery deer and turkey season or the fall firearms turkey season can voluntarily submit feathers from their turkey at no cost.

The department will send participating hunters the materials needed to submit feathers including a postage-paid envelope. The materials will contain instructions about which feathers to submit.

Participating hunters will need to include the Telecheck identification number for the harvested bird to help the department determine which Missouri county it was taken.

The department asks participating hunters to either retain their turkey carcass or to remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast, until feather submission materials arrive.

Turkey hunters who want to participate in the research project can get more information and provide their mailing address online at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers.

Hunters also can email MDC’s Wild Turkey Management Program at WildTurkeyMgmt@mdc.mo.gov.