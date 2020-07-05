A two-day hunter education class has been set for July in Northeast Kansas.
Larry Weast, hunter education instructor coordinator for Northeast Kansas, said the class is free and will be held prior to the opening of the fall hunting seasons. Hunter education certification is required to purchase a firearm hunting permit in Kansas for those born on or after July 1, 1957, except anyone 15 years old or younger who is under direct supervision of an adult.
There will be two classroom sessions at the Boys and Girls Club Recreational Center at the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska in White Cloud, Kansas.
The two classroom portions will be on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. The class will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Lunch and snacks will be provided by the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
Weast said all parts of the class have to be completed to be hunter education certified.
Interested persons must be at least 11 years old by July 26 in order to be certified. Younger hunters may attend but cannot be certified.
Weast said students must bring paper and writing utensils to take notes.
The topics covered in the class will include firearm safety, archery, how to administer first aid and tree stand safety. The class also will discuss how to follow a blood trail to find wounded deer.
“The class will have an emphasis on safety and will highlight the importance of identifying your target,” Weast said. “We also want to encourage turkey hunters to not look like their game.”
Pre-registration for lunch is required by contacting Paul Mendez by phone at 785-595-5454 or by email at itreccenter@iowas.org.
Students will register for the class as they enter on Saturday morning.
For more information on the class, contact Weast by phone at 785-547-6186 or by e-mail at stonypoint@hughes.net.