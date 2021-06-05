Missouri is the only state home to both the eastern hellbender and the Ozark hellbender.

The Ozark hellbender was added to the endangered species list in 2006, and this past March the state added the eastern hellbender. During the last 40 years, the Missouri salamander has seen its numbers decrease by 70%.

The cause for the decrease in numbers is similar to that of most species that have been in decline in recent years. The hellbender is threatened by water pollution, stream impoundments and habitat loss.

The Ozark hellbender’s habitat is quite small, as it is found in only a handful of streams in Missouri and Arkansas. Naturalist Shelly Cox said the limited areas are part of why the salamander is struggling to survive.

“It only occurs in two or three rivers in Missouri and a few rivers in Arkansas,” Cox said. “It has a very limited habitat, which is one of the problems that this animal faces because it is so tied to a specific area and if anything comes along and damages that area it makes them vulnerable to problems.”

The recent addition of the eastern hellbender has some in the scientific community scratching their heads because that species was only added to Missouri’s list of endangered species.

“The eastern hellbender was just listed, but only in Missouri, which is interesting,” Cox said. “Missouri was granted federal protection for the hellbender, but none of the other areas were. There are a lot of conservation organizations that are up in arms about that because, ideally, they should be protected everywhere that they exist.

“The numbers are down everywhere, but in Missouri, the numbers are considered critically low as far as population goes.”

While some species can adapt to environmental changes, the hellbender requires a consistent level of oxygen in the water, water temperature and water flow. Cox said that even the smallest of changes to the environment can cause problems for the state’s largest salamander species.

“These animals require cold, fast-moving streams in the Ozarks and when you start damming those up or changing the way they flow in any way, shape or form, it changes the habitat in which they depend on,” Cox said. “They rely on big rocks and the Ozarks are very rocky and that’s why those streams are so clear. These animals hide under these rocks for shelter and when people go down there for kayaking, canoeing, floating, fishing, they’re moving those rocks around. When they’re moving the rocks around, they’re changing the area in which that salamander lives and (they) may leave that area and not come back.”

Organizations throughout the state are attempting to help the species increase their numbers. One of the largest is the St. Louis Zoo, which has the Ron Goellner Center for Hellbender Conservation.

The zoo began a breeding program in 2011 that has since yielded 165 baby hellbenders. To help with reproduction, the zoo created a 32-foot-long man-made stream for breeding with fresh water for the salamanders.

“I think they’re a great animal because they’re not typically a poster child for endangered species like the tiger,” Cox said. “They’re just a slimy little salamander that lives at the bottom of the stream with the nickname ‘snot otter.’ There are a lot of issues out there and I think for the most part humans mean well. I think they’re trying to rectify these problems, and the more that we make them aware of what’s happening, the more repair that can be done.”