A group of hunters will get to participate in a special experience this year.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reintroduced the Rocky Mountain elk into the Missouri Ozarks a decade ago. The department introduced 100 elk at the time and have seen that number double since then.
Due to the successful reintroduction, the state held a drawing for the second year in a row that will allow five bull elk to be hunted. Mike Ellison of Gainesville, Missouri, was one of the five names drawn in this year’s hunt lottery.
“I’m pretty ecstatic,” Ellison said. “I’ve been on the internet for the past six hours doing map studies and then next week we’re going down to look at the area to get a feel for it.”
Elk were eliminated from Missouri more than 150 years ago and were reintroduced to Peck Ranch back in 2011. The process to reintroduce the elk took the department 30 years as it worked to make the 23,000 acres sustainable for this specific species.
Hunters will have two opportunities this year to try and bag their elk. The first comes in October with a nine-day archery portion from Oct. 16 to 24. If they’re unable to land a bull elk in October, they will have a second opportunity from Dec. 11 to 19. The second session allows for firearms.
“It’s a huge forest, so we’re trying to do some scouting now,” Ellison said. “We’re trying to see how the land lays and talk to some people and see what the locals know.”
Ellison has experience hunting bigger game in the past, traveling west to Colorado in search for elk. He said that he will be going back again this year in September. Ellison says the preparation is necessary because it’s nothing like hunting your average deer.
“There’s a lot more to it,” Ellison said. “The elk cover a much bigger area, so we’re going to spend the early season calling for them.”
The hope is that the elk population reaches 400 to 500. As the numbers increase, so will the opportunity for more hunting permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.