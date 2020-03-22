The Smithville Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited hosted its 37th annual banquet March 14.
Dennis Drummond, a committee member, said outdoorsmen from across the region came to the banquet to support the chapter’s mission to increase duck habitat in the country.
The dinner was held at the Smithville American Legion. The event was held just before Ducks Unlimited stopped all banquet events due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“We really appreciate all the support and attendance we had for the banquet, even with everything going on in the world,” Drummond said.
The chapter had about 11 firearms at the banquet as part of raffles and auctions that ranged from rifles to pistols.
Jeff Pippin from Kearney, Missouri, won a special-edition firearm. Academy Sports + Outdoors donated a Yildiz SPZ ME .28 gauge over-and-under shotgun for the banquet.
In addition, Heritage Tractor in Smithville donated a chainsaw to the event.
Drummond said the group also had hunts donated for attendees. Upland Flyers in Stewartsville donated an upland bird hunt, and there was a duck hunt at LGD Waterfowl Club near Brookfield available.
The banquet offered items for families such as a camo greenwing tricycle for youth.
Drummond said the chapter offered traditional Ducks Unlimited items, including 10 paintings. There were outdoor artwork and prints from Ralph McDonald and artist of the year Bob Hautman.
McDonald was commissioned early in his career by the governor of Tennessee to paint an official portrait of the state bird, which was the mockingbird. Paintings by Hautman were featured on the 1997 and 2001 Federal Duck Stamp.
Drummond said membership numbers and banquet success has led the Smithville chapter to becoming award-winning in the state.
Ducks Unlimited was founded by a small group of sportsmen on a mission to increase North America’s waterfowl population in 1937 during the Great Depression and one of the worst droughts in history.
Over the last 83 years, Ducks Unlimited has completed more than 100,000 conservation projects and conserved more than 13.8 million acres across North America through on-the-ground conservation work.
For more information on the chapter, visit www.facebook.com/smithvillelakedu or contact Drummond by phone at 816-590-5640.