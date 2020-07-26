The Kansas Department of Agriculture recently confirmed the first case of Chronic Wasting Disease in eastern Kansas in a captive deer herd in Osage County.
Even though the disease has been detected in wild deer populations in many western Kansas counties, this is the first documented positive case in eastern Kansas and the first in a captive herd since 2001.
CWD is an infectious, degenerative disease of animals in the family cervidae such as deer, elk and moose that is fatal.
According to the department of agriculture, there is no evidence that CWD poses a threat to humans.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is partnering to mitigate risk to the captive deer industry as well as the local wild deer population in the area.
The CWD-infected animal was born and raised on the premises in Osage County where it was tested after being euthanized in late June. The affected location has been placed under quarantine, and tracing and surveillance are underway on all animals which have moved into or out of the captive herd in the last five years.
The Kansas department of wildlife will conduct additional surveillance for CWD in Osage County as part of the agency’s annual testing of wild deer taken during the hunting season.
In addition, there is a three-year statewide research project set to begin this fall.
The agents will use the data collected to develop CWD risk assessment maps along with future surveillance and regulation efforts.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is encouraging owners of captive herds in Kansas to voluntarily participate in the CWD Herd Certification Program.
The program provides increased oversight via annual identification of all deer over one year of age on the premises and includes CWD testing for all animal mortalities.
Though certification is voluntary, only operations that have been CWD-certified for at least five years may legally move animals interstate.
The infected Osage County animal was in a CWD-certified herd which had not received animals from any operations that did not have equal or greater certification status.
For more information on the disease in Kansas, visit www.agriculture.ks.gov/CWD or call the KDA Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601. Data by KDWPT can be found online at ksoutdoors.com/CWD.