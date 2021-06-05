Many of our passions come to us at a young age, and if we’re lucky, we’re able to build our lives around the things we love.

Andrew DeBay’s love for the outdoors began as a child. Now as an adult, DeBay has turned that passion into art.

DeBay is a father, a husband, and a manager at Valvoline Oil. But when he’s not managing a store or being a family man, DeBay spends what free time he has designing lures.

“When I was younger, I learned to tie flies and I loved it,” DeBay said. “I loved catching fish on something that I had a hand in crafting.”

The childhood love for creating came to DeBay one night three years back while watching a YouTube video of one of his favorite anglers. The video showed the angler refurbishing a lure that had lost a bit of its shine.

“I thought, ‘Heck, I can do that,’” DeBay said.

That’s when DeBay dove headfirst into finding whatever information he could on his newfound hobby. It was during that time that DeBay found a group on Facebook called the Brotherhood of Custom Crankbaits.

DeBay credits the group administrator, Michael Oriensteen, for helping him in the beginning stages of the process. The angler-turned-creator then found Jen Kravassi.

“I refer to her as sensei,” DeBay said. “She has years of how-to videos and runs a business selling baits. She does it for a living and has been an irreplaceable teacher. After seeing that all this was a possible source of extra income, I invested a little more and it took off from there.”

It was a practice that did indeed need practice. While DeBay was happy with his first few baits, they weren’t what he would today consider his best work.

“I didn’t expect the learning and I was extremely excited about my first few baits,” DeBay said. “I was proud of them, but I look back now and they’re terrible compared to where I am today. I’m not in the big leagues by any means, but I have progressed rapidly through different sources of information.”

The building begins with DeBay and others in the field purchasing blank baits. But those blanks are just the beginning as the artist then must buy the paint, electrical equipment and cleaning supplies.

The blanks require multiple layers of paint. In one of DeBay’s most recent products, the piece finished with 12 layers of paint. DeBay said that the rainbow trout was one of the more complicated baits to do and the average bait requires four or five layers of paint.

At six months, DeBay felt comfortable enough to share some of his work on the Brotherhood of Custom Crankbaits’ page. The group became one of DeBay’s most important tools in continuing to add his painting repertoire.

“The feedback was amazing,” DeBay said. “The group provided tips on how to make it pop, how to make my lines more even and how to spray at different angles. That was such a confidence booster, and the feedback was never negative.”

Giving the blank canvas that is the lure life is what DeBay finds most enjoyable about what he does. DeBay likes the creation of the bait’s character and making it as lifelike as possible.

DeBay’s products can be found on his Facebook page “Risen Custom Lures.” The business side presented challenges that even after years working in retail DeBay didn’t foresee coming.

“I have had many different sales positions before, from waiting tables to clothing,” DeBay said. “That part has never been an issue, but this was a whole different experience. You may paint a bait that you have so much confidence in and you don’t sell a single one. But then there is a simple pattern that you can’t paint fast enough, and so you have to find what people like as well. That’s the business side.”

But even DeBay will admit there are things he’d prefer not to have to do.

“I really don’t like putting the hooks on,” DeBay said. “It is the most necessary part, but also the most tedious.”