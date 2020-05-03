The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced changes to the crappie fishing regulations at Smithville Lake have resulted in improved fishing conditions.
Eric Dennis, fisheries management biologist, said the new crappie length and creel limit regulation at Smithville Lake is off to a good start. Anglers now can harvest 30 crappie per day, but no more than 15 crappie can be longer than nine inches.
Previously, anglers could only keep 15 crappie over 9 inches.
The change was designed by conservation biologists to allow more adult black crappie undersized fish to be harvested while protecting the white crappie population.
White crappie tend to grow faster and larger in Smithville Lake, while in past years large numbers of black crappie were stunted and not reaching the 9-inch length limit.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the change in 2018, making this the second spring when anglers will have a good chance to catch crappie as they move in close to shore to spawn.
“Anglers harvested large numbers of black crappie once the regulation change was in place,” Dennis said. “But also, fish population surveys at the lake last autumn showed increased average sizes for black crappie. With less competition for food, the black crappie may be growing faster because there are more bait fish available for them to eat and they have to exert less energy to get them.”
He said in October and November the fish populations were showing noticeable growth.
Dennis said the conservation department has 30 years of fish population survey data for comparisons.
Prior to the change, only 2% of the black crappie sampled in fall surveys were 9 inches or longer, which is a size that provides good fillets for eating fish.
But last autumn, it jumped to being 39% of the black crappie that were more than 9 inches.
White crappie sizes improved as well.
Department staff also checked anglers at the lake during the past year. They were catching a sufficient number of black and white crappie with anglers reporting success this past winter fishing from the docks.
“Most people seem to be sticking to the regulations,” Dennis said. “The people I talked to who were fishing were very positive. They were taking the black crappie and an 8-and-a-half-inch fish has a nice fillet. I’m very anxious to see how this all plays out in the next couple of years.”
He said white crappie have faint vertical bars on their sides as a color pattern. They have six dorsal fin spines. Black crappie are silvery with a color pattern on their sides that is mainly irregularly arranged dark speckles and blotches, not vertical bars. The dorsal fin has seven or eight spines.
Both species are among Missouri’s most popular panfish.
For more information about fishing in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
In addition, MDC’s MO Fishing app allows anglers to use digital devices to check regulations, find places to fish and provide GPS coordinates for sunken brush piles in lakes that attract fish.
To download the app, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJZ.