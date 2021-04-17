Bob’s Fishing Lake has long been a part of Dianna Collings’ family, and after some convincing and a stroke of luck — or bad luck — the lake and property surrounding it fell into the hands of Dianna and her husband, Ed.

“She decided to buy it,” Ed explained.

The lake was built in the 1950s and after years of fishing, Dianna’s brother purchased the property. The family decided in 1999 that the lake required too much time, and so began the courtship to get Ed and Dianna to purchase it and the 12 surrounding acres.

“He bought it and then as they got older, their kids came in one at a time and tried to run it,” Dianna said. “They said it became life-consuming and they had kids of their own that they wanted to do things with. So he called me and asked if I wanted to buy it and I said, ‘No, I don’t want no fishing lake. I don’t know anything about fish, I don’t fish, I don’t eat fish and I don’t touch fish.’

“But he just kept calling and said that you and Ed would be the ones who could run it, you could make it go and keep it a pay lake.”

The family convinced the couple to at least go to the bank and attempt to get a loan to purchase the property. The result was unexpected, and at the time not wanted.

“I called a gal who was a friend of mine at one of the banks,” Dianna explained. “I was expecting the answer to be no, but she said, ‘Bob’s Lake in Savannah? We’ll loan on that in a minute.’ I told her that was the wrong answer, but we borrowed the money and we bought it.”

The purchase became a blessing for Ed and Dianna, who have built many friendships and memories in their 22 years as owners. The business started in the family and the couple said the people who fish the lake have become like family.

Owning a pay lake isn’t as simple as it may appear. Ed works during the day and then spends most of his evenings maintaining the property around the lake.

“It’s tons of upkeep,” Ed said. “I work at a regular job and then come here in the evenings to cut grass because there is 12 acres here and we cut it all. Then every two weeks I try to Weed Eat around the lake and that’s one whole night. When we’re busy, I spend one whole night emptying trash cans.”

Ed and Dianna do most of the work on their own with just a little help from others. There is someone to help answer the phones and a few people who help weigh fish during competitions.

“Her sister answers the phones for us, but other than that we do it ourselves,” Ed said.

There is some discussion as to what the business is best known for. While the lake provides locals with a place to fish, the food prepared by the couple has become a favorite in the community.

“We take two nights cutting up meat for tenderloins because we do one of the best tenderloins around,” Ed said. “It’s a full-time job in the summertime for us and then we’re open all night on Friday and Saturday.”

The tenderloins are so popular that they will have people call in late October to order a dozen at a time to keep in the freezer over the winter because they say they can’t wait until late spring to have them again. Ed and Dianna credit their fandom of the food for what makes their tenderloins so special.

“The reason that our tenderloin is so different is because we both like tenderloins and you can’t find one without gristle and fat,” Dianna said. “We cut it all out and you will never find gristle or fat in our tenderloins.”

Bob’s Lake opens for consumers on April 16 and will stay open until the middle of October. The cost to fish is $9 during the week and $29 on Friday and Saturday for their all-night fishing events. Anglers have an opportunity to win their money and then some on the weekends with hourly pots throughout the night.

“There were a few who won all the pots because they had fished here for years,” Dianna said. “Then we decided that if it gets over $100, we would divide it up throughout the night. We will do $25 to $35 to the biggest caught all night and then take the rest and give it out hourly.”