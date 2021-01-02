The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has reduced the fee for fishing licenses in the state in 2021.

The price drop began on Friday and will include resident and non-resident permits.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission voted to decrease the daily license fee from $8.50 to $6 for Kansas residents and from $14.50 to $10 for non-residents.

According to the department, the cost was lowered in hopes of attracting additional novice and casual anglers to the state’s waterways.

However, the price for a youth trout permit in the state will increase this year.

The price change was made to cover expenses associated with the trout stocking program.

Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a new youth trout permit for $7, which is half of the adult permit price, and will allow youth to keep five trout in select waters.

Currently, youth can trout fish for free but only keep two trout.

Cabin rates also will increase at Atchison State Fishing Lake in Northeast Kansas.

In an effort to offset maintenance costs, the commissioners approved raising daily rates at cabins near Atchison State Fishing Lake from $70 a night to $107.

A similar uptick in fees was approved at Mined Land Wildlife Area in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The agency stated fees at these cabins had not been raised in some time which caused the cabins to no longer be profitable. They stated the $37 increase is expected to keep the cabins open and accessible to the public.

The agency also has voted to again offer Free Fishing Days this summer.

They will offer free entrance to Kansas state parks and free fishing on June 5 and 6. On these dates, all residents and visitors of Kansas may fish without a valid fishing license but all public lands, equipment, length and creel restrictions still will apply.