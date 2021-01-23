The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Dickerson Park Zoo have partnered to coordinate virtual Eagle Days events online in February.

The free online events will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 23. and noon until 2 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Francis Skalicky, media specialist, said Missouri’s annual Eagle Days events have become a mid-winter routine for many families across the state. This year, COVID health concerns have changed Eagle Days to an online event.

She said as part of this year’s Eagle Days virtual events, Dickerson Park Zoo will provide viewers with an up-close live view of a rehabilitated eagle and peregrine falcon.

Characteristics of the two birds will be discussed and there also will be live question-and-answer sessions at the end of the programs.

The conservation department and the Dickerson Park Zoo have had a longstanding partnership that has helped not only raise awareness about bald eagles but also assisted the bird in making a comeback in Missouri.

Skalicky said one of the early steps in this comeback effort occurred in 1974 when the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service worked with Dickerson Park Zoo to establish a breeding program for bald eagles.

At the time, Dickerson Park Zoo was one of the largest eagle rehabilitators in the nation.

Dickerson Park Zoo’s involvement in the rehabilitation of bald eagles started with former zoo curator Paul Price. As a falconer himself, Price’s interest led the zoo to become more involved in the treatment and rehabilitation of sick and injured eagles brought to the zoo.

Skalicky said that eventually led to a dual effort between the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the zoo to launch what became a successful 10-year effort to reestablish a breeding population of eagles in Missouri.

They reared eagles at the zoo and then released them into the wild.

Historically, bald eagles had nested throughout Missouri but there had been no known nestings in the state between 1965 and 1982.

The conservation department, the wildlife service and Dickerson Park Zoo coordinated efforts on a restoration project throughout the 1980s that involved obtaining 74 eaglets. Some of them had been born at the zoo, but most had been obtained from wild nests in Alaska, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

These young birds were placed in artificial nests at the wildlife service’s Mingo National Wildlife Refuge and conservation department’s Schell-Osage Conservation Area. The goal of this was to re-establish successful bald eagle nesting in Missouri.

There now are more than 500 active bald eagle nests in the state.

In winter, when the state’s resident bald eagles are joined by migrating birds from the northern parts of the continent, Missouri’s eagle population can grow to more than 2,000 birds.

Dickerson Park Zoo’s eagle care program has three well-known eagles that can not survive in the wild that are being used in public presentations around the state.

The schedule and registration for each event can be found online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175584 and mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175586.