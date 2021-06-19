The Missouri Department of Conservation recently held its annual outdoor skills session at Burr Oak Woods in Blue Springs for children ages 8 to 18.
The free course provides kids with training in shooting with air rifles, bow and arrows, fishing, orienteering and canoeing.
“Some of these kids have been coming out year after year and they’re getting pretty good at some of these activities,” conservationist Phillip Brinkley said.
The session lasts 10 days with multiple blocks each day. Brinkley said the event is scheduled to help ensure kids can do each station.
“We kept our numbers a little lower this year because of the pandemic,” Brinkley said. “We set our limit at 30 kids per block with a morning block and an afternoon block. Some kids can only come for mornings, so we flip our blocks back and forth so that you get a chance to do all six activities. There are 30 kids per block over 10 days, so about 300 kids and it fills up pretty well.”
Brinkley teaches the air rifle station and said that safety is the main concern when training kids to shoot.
“I always start with the safety talk to make sure everything is safe,” Brinkley said. “We actually start each block with the safety talk to the group. We discuss all the things we’re going to do that day, the general safety rules and then each station a talk about the safety with that activity.”
The training session also covers atlatl, a form of hunting that began over 17,000 years ago. The conservationists and the volunteers begin the session by explaining the history of the device before teaching the kids the proper way to use the atlatl.
After the morning air rifle session, Brinkley taught the afternoon block about geocaching.
“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt,” Brinkley said. “There’s a cache like an ammo can or Tupperware container that are located randomly and you get coordinates from the website on where to find the cache.”
John Rittel is the community education assistant for the Missouri Department of Conservation and teaches the fishing session at Burr Oak Woods. Rittel begins by going through each type of fish found in the pond and how to handle it.
He then covers the proper way to handle fishing equipment. Finally, Rittel covers how to bait a hook before allowing the students to try their hand at fishing at the pond.
“My job is basically centered all around fishing, so my job is basically just teaching people how to fish,” Rittel said. “I like helping learn and I like fishing, so it works out pretty well for me.”
