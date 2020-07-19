The Missouri Department of Conservation has proposed new catfish regulations for Mark Twain Lake.
The lake has a surface area of 18,600 acres in Northeast Missouri and supports a popular sport fishery of blue catfish and flathead catfish.
There is currently a daily creel limit of five blue catfish and five flathead catfish and there is no size limit. The proposed regulation changes would change the maximum length limit with no difference in daily bag limited.
The conservation department conducted a seven-year study on blue catfish in Mark Twain Lake to assess their population and consider if new harvest regulations could improve the fishery.
The project was spearheaded by researchers Paul Michaletz and Ross Dames.
Michaletz said officials were not able to catch enough flathead catfish during pilot sampling in 2012 and 2013 to assess their population. Therefore, they were excluded from the research and the study centers on blue catfish.
He said blue catfish were captured for the project using jug lines baited with pieces of gizzard shad.
During 2014 and 2015, 1,390 blue catfish that were 15 inches or longer were tagged.
The fish were tagged with Carlin dangler tags. Anglers who caught tagged fish and returned the tags to the department were given a financial reward of either $25 or $100.
The results showed the catch-per-jug was low and averaged about one blue catfish for every 10 jug sets. Over the seven-year study, they caught 2,409 catfish, which included 38 fish that were caught more than once.
He said the total length of the fish ranged from 10.3 inches to 45.6 inches. The department found that many fish were caught a far distance from where they were tagged indicating they traveled across the waterway.
Michaletz said there were 698 catfish that were aged during the study. The growth of the fish was found to be slow and it took about six to seven years to reach 20 inches. The growth was variable among individuals and they did catch catfish that were up to 20 years old.
He said the conservation department is collecting public comment on potential minimum length limit changes. They are considering impacts of 20-, 24-, 26- and 30-inch minimum length limits.
The 24-inch length limit was recommended because it doubled the portion of large fish relative to the 20-inch length limit and allowed more harvest than the 26-and 30-inch length limits, without reducing yield. They also recommend the same minimum length limit to be implemented for flathead catfish. They are suggesting no change to daily bag limits.
Public comment on the potential new catfish regulations can be made online by Aug. 1 at mdc.mo.gov/MarkTwainCatfish.